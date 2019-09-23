EPS for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Expected At $0.27; Assurant Has 1.17 Sentiment

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 149 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 127 sold and trimmed positions in Assurant Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 53.66 million shares, down from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Assurant Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 87 Increased: 108 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 643,327 shares traded or 19.62% up from the average. ASurant, Inc. (AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.73% of its portfolio in ASurant, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Samlyn Capital Llc owns 988,048 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 1.98% invested in the company for 175,703 shares. The New York-based Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. has invested 1.46% in the stock. Dearborn Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 183,525 shares.

Analysts await ASurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.54M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by ASurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

