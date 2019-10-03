EPS for SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) Expected At $-0.23; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 30.61% above currents $53.21 stock price. Five9 had 6 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. See Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Neutral New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Upgrade

Analysts expect SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) to report $-0.23 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.22 EPS previously, SharpSpring, Inc.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 45,651 shares traded. SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has declined 6.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SHSP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SharpSpring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHSP); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.8 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SHARPSPRING INC AS OF MARCH 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SCOTT MILLER REPORTS 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SHARPSPRING INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 SHARPSPRING INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 09/04/2018 – Daniel Allen, Affiliates Report Stake In SharpSpring

The stock increased 2.36% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 585,222 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 -2% as bull hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 gains a bull at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five9 Announces Inaugural Partner Awards at Annual CX Summit – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud marketing technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.66 million. It offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and medium-sized businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its services and products through sales teams and third party resellers.