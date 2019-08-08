EPS for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Expected At $0.01; Shorts at Upwork (UPWK) Raised By 66.83%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had an increase of 66.83% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 3.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 66.83% from 2.08M shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 3 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 7.44%. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.35 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $161,426 giving it 95.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -114.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 2,724 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.34 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 2.99% less from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 15,620 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 513,696 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,386 shares. Barclays Public has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 1,338 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 20,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Citigroup Inc invested in 1,944 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested in 459,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 392,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 104,726 shares. Quantum Capital holds 1.03% or 522,569 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 140,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 29,600 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 57,439 shares.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $153,104 activity. TUSA DAVID P also bought $16,500 worth of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider HOLMES PARRIS H JR bought $132,429. $4,175 worth of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shares were bought by Diaz Diana P.

