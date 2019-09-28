EPS for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII) Expected At $0.21; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position By $4.87 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 86,953 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 2.58 million shares with $146.84M value, down from 2.66 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 60.38% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $73.13M giving it 9.92 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 680,788 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 11.68M shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc stated it has 350,195 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 478,470 shares. Security Communication reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 394,504 shares. The New York-based Art has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd holds 1.71% or 370,737 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stellar Cap Management Ltd Company holds 1.85% or 52,767 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,307 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 30,450 shares. Davis R M holds 15,674 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 8,277 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.58’s average target is 10.15% above currents $54.09 stock price. Oracle had 25 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, September 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, September 12 report.