EPS for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Expected At $0.66; TRELLEBORG AB B FRIA F ORDINARY SHARES (TBABF) Sellers Increased By 4.74% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SFBS’s profit would be $35.33 million giving it 12.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 90,048 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

TRELLEBORG AB B FRIA F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. TBABF’s SI was 174,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 166,700 shares previously. It closed at $13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trelleborg AB develops polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm offers anti-vibration solutions, such as anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; automotive noise damping solutions consisting of shims/insulators, engine shear plate dampers, applied damping material, NVH laminates, and tuned absorbers, as well as solutions for consumer electronics; and marine composite bearings and bushings. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides elastomer laminates; engineered coated fabrics; molded rubber products and custom rubber parts; marine fenders, gas and oil transfer, ship performance, docking and mooring, piloting and navigation, and surface buoyancy products for the port and harbor, marine, offshore, and shipbuilding industries; and float over solutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.