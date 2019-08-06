EPS for ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Expected At $-0.04; Intermolecular (IMI) Shorts Lowered By 18.77%

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) had a decrease of 18.77% in short interest. IMI’s SI was 21,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.77% from 26,100 shares previously. The SI to Intermolecular Inc’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 109,027 shares traded. Intermolecular, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) has declined 29.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.27% the S&P500. Some Historical IMI News: 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular 1Q Rev $9.68M; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Intermolecular Sees 2Q Rev $9.8M-$10.2M; 22/04/2018 DJ Intermolecular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMI)

Analysts expect ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, ServiceSource International, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.0315 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 99,264 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has declined 73.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; New Regional Presidents Named; 05/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS IT WILL BE INCREASING ITS EXISTING FOOTPRINT IN MANILA, PHILIPPINES, & ALSO OPENED OFFICE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – ServiceSource Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ServiceSource Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISING FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $246.0 MLN TO $249.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF PATRICIA ELIAS TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 11c-Loss 10c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Raises 2018 View To Rev $246M-$249M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $58.6M, EST. $54.5M (2 EST.)

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $72,750 activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $72,750 was bought by Ferron John R.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $82.85 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients?? end-users.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.13 million activity. Redpoint Ventures II – L.P. sold 200,000 shares worth $200,000.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.22 million. The Company’s HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It currently has negative earnings. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others.

