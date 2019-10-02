EPS for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Expected At $0.18; 1 Analysts Covering Spectris plc (LON:SXS)

Among 2 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spectris PLC has GBX 3000 highest and GBX 2345 lowest target. GBX 2720’s average target is 15.21% above currents GBX 2361 stock price. Spectris PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 11 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by Numis Securities. See Spectris plc (LON:SXS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 63.64% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. NOW’s profit would be $33.75 million giving it 347.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, ServiceNow, Inc.’s analysts see -1,900.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $250.2. About 39,496 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.91 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It has a 16680 P/E ratio. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ServiceNow, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,245 shares. Sigma Planning reported 12,830 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability invested 0.31% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bb&T Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 15 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 350 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Parkwood Ltd Company accumulated 23,809 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Pier Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Hwg Lp has 0.98% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Family Office Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt owns 49,041 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alliancebernstein Lp has 148,930 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 19.40% above currents $250.2 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.74 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 57.17 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.