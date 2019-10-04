EPS for Service Properties Trust (HPT) Expected At $0.97; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Upped Its Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) stake by 0.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 18,063 shares as Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s stock declined 10.61%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 2.84M shares with $53.61 million value, up from 2.82 million last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust now has $833.77M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 59,754 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%

Analysts expect Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report $0.97 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.49% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. HPT’s profit would be $159.51 million giving it 6.52 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Service Properties Trust’s analysts see -5.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has declined 11.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 31,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 28,431 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 26,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 272,316 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 188,488 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Board reported 102,675 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Advisory Service Lc stated it has 19,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,000 activity. PERLMUTTER ROBERT D also bought $41,000 worth of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shares.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio.