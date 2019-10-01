EPS for Service International (SCI) Expected At $0.38; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shorts Increased By 24.61%

Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) had an increase of 24.61% in short interest. SLGN’s SI was 1.99 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 24.61% from 1.60M shares previously. With 543,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s short sellers to cover SLGN’s short positions. The SI to Silgan Holdings Inc’s float is 2.57%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 230,898 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Analysts expect Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report $0.38 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. SCI’s profit would be $69.30M giving it 31.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Service Corporation International’s analysts see -19.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 664,388 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silgan Holdings has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 16.16% above currents $29.7 stock price. Silgan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. The Metal Containers segment makes and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.