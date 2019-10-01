EPS for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Expected At $-0.06; RECRUIT HLDGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JA (RCRRF) SI Decreased By 14%

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Sequans Communications S.A.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8643. About 42,185 shares traded. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has declined 51.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SQNS News: 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – RadioResource: Sequans, Sasken Collaborate on LTE IoT Devices; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/05/2018 – SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES TIES UP WITH SEQUANS FOR NEW LTE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 07/05/2018 – Sequans and Sasken Team Up to Bring New LTE Devices to Vertical Markets; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 07/03/2018 Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 12/04/2018 – Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides information services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.18 billion. The firm offers a range of human resources services, including job advertisements, permanent placement services, temporary staffing services, outsourcing services, organization-related services, and development-related services. It has a 34.16 P/E ratio. It also provides online customer expansion support audience, ad networks, and other resources to create ads; a Website that offers information on IT services and products for corporate IT staff; a media channel that features and explains a range of news and trends for men in the business world; and a mobile Website for working women.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. The company has market cap of $82.18 million. The Company’s solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions.

