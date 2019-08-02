EPS for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Expected At $0.34; Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 22.73% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SNH’s profit would be $80.84M giving it 5.96 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Senior Housing Properties Trust’s analysts see -8.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.85 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 7 cut down and sold their stakes in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Senior Housing Properties Trust shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.69 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for 3.39 million shares.