EPS for Semtech (SMTC) Expected At $0.22; Portalplayer (PLAY)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Portalplayer Inc (PLAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 115 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 85 cut down and sold their stock positions in Portalplayer Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 37.35 million shares, down from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Portalplayer Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 62 Increased: 75 New Position: 40.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for 63,310 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 268,784 shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 721,118 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 2.29% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 163,626 shares.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $33.51 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 50.87 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.