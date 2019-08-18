EPS for Semtech (SMTC) Expected At $0.22; 111 – American Depositary Shares (YI) Sellers Decreased By 1.91% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report $0.22 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 40.54% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. SMTC’s profit would be $14.67 million giving it 51.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Semtech Corporation’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 862,766 shares traded or 53.71% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c

111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI) had a decrease of 1.91% in short interest. YI's SI was 36,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.91% from 36,700 shares previously. With 27,200 avg volume, 1 days are for 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI)'s short sellers to cover YI's short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 38,506 shares traded or 43.23% up from the average. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $240.89 million. The firm sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a suite of cloud solutions and Internet software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech has $68 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 24.81% above currents $45.35 stock price. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Oppenheimer maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 48.24 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products.