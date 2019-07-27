EPS for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) Expected At $-0.18; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to report $-0.18 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $1.08 EPS change or 85.71% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.49% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.158. About 104.49M shares traded or 435.35% up from the average. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ALEKSEY KRYLOV WILL REMAIN WITH SELLAS UNTIL JULY 15; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Bloo; 17/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 20/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – MACK MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS A CONSULTING CFO, MOST RECENTLY WITH NICOX, SA; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composit; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – CLINICALLY AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT EFFICACY IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 429 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 415 trimmed and sold positions in Kimberly Clark Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 239.07 million shares, down from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 378 Increased: 321 New Position: 108.

The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 180,382 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,290 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 220,943 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 807,399 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.21 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.46 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $35.71 million. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia.