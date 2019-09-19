EPS for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Expected At $1.12; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Has 2.2 Sentiment

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.70, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 22 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.58 million shares, up from 3.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $1.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SIGI’s profit would be $66.50 million giving it 16.84 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 238,973 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Selective Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 45.88 million shares or 0.13% more from 45.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset accumulated 0.12% or 10,089 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 325,750 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 84,626 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 297,737 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.26 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 48,591 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Citigroup invested in 44,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 237 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.02% or 5,886 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 42,114 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 813,582 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 516,645 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 388,956 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 49,087 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $364.97 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 95,206 shares traded or 232.23% up from the average. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) has declined 0.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

