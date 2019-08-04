EPS for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) Expected At $-0.34; Storage Technology (STK) Sentiment Is 1.18

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 59.52% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 201,550 shares traded. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has declined 85.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SELB News: 10/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences Presents Positive New Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SEL-212, in Development for Chronic Severe Gout, a; 09/05/2018 – Selecta Biosciences 1Q Rev $0; 10/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences Presents Positive New Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SEL-212, in Development for Chronic Severe Gout, at PANLAR 2018 Congress; 10/04/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES -PRESENTS POSITIVE NEW DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SEL-212, IN DEVELOPMENT FOR CHRONIC SEVERE GOUT, AT PANLAR 2018 CONGRESS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC – REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 CASH OF $97 MLN AND REITERATES RUNWAY THROUGH MID-2019; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 09/05/2018 – Selecta Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 71c; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SELECTA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – SELECTA UK HOLDING LTD ATBRG.UL – HUGUES ROUGIER WILL RESIGN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC – PHASE 3 TRIAL OF SEL-212 IS EXPECTED TO START LATER IN 2018

Storage Technology Corp (STK) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold stock positions in Storage Technology Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Storage Technology Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 49,188 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $340.72 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund for 36,036 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 15,614 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 104,985 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,433 shares.

