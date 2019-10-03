EPS for Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) Expected At $0.20; Committed Capital Acquisition (STKS) Sentiment Is 1.67

Committed Capital Acquisition Corp (STKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 5 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 3 sold and decreased holdings in Committed Capital Acquisition Corp. The funds in our database now have: 1.25 million shares, up from 807,784 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Committed Capital Acquisition Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report $0.20 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SLCT’s profit would be $3.85 million giving it 14.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Select Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 154 shares traded. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. The company has market cap of $221.32 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 38,785 shares traded. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) has risen 22.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical STKS News: 28/03/2018 – Twinleaf Management, LLC Reports 5.03% Stake In ONE Group Hospitality; 21/04/2018 – DJ ONE Group Hospitality Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STKS); 20/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Parks exist for common good, not one group; 28/03/2018 – TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT LLC- HAS HAD AND MAY CONTINUE TO HAVE CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER STOCKHOLDERS OF GROUP HOSPITALITY; 15/05/2018 – ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY INC SEES FOR 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 2% TO 3%; 28/03/2018 – TWINLEAF MANAGEMENT LLC- MAY SUGGEST ACTION THAT COULD RESULT IN AMONG OTHER THINGS, CHANGES IN PRESENT BOARD OR MANAGEMENT OF ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY; 28/03/2018 – ONE GROUP HOLDER TWINLEAF MAY HOLD TALKS WITH CO; 28/03/2018 – DAVID KANEN SAYS ON MARCH 23, KANEN GROUP ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY REGARDING COMPOSITION OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Argyle Street Management Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In ONE Group Hospitality; 22/05/2018 – ONE Group Hospitality Files $100 M Universal Shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 With the Securities and Exchange Commission

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.46 million. It operates in three divisions: STK Units, Food and Beverage Hospitality Management Agreements, and Other Concepts. It has a 21.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. for 102,005 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 122,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 86,679 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 24,394 shares.