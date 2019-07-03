EPS for Seaspan (SSW) Expected At $0.14; 2 Analysts Bullish MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP)

Among 2 analysts covering MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MEI Pharma had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Monday, June 24 report. See MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. SSW’s profit would be $30.15 million giving it 18.16 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Seaspan Corporation’s analysts see -26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 225,273 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 06/03/2018 Seaspan Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP. SSW IS TAKING OVER COLLECTION OF SHIPPING VESSELS FROM CARLYLE GROUP,OTHER INVESTORS IN $450 MILLION DEAL – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN: IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6B

Among 4 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SSW in report on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) earned “Sell” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It has a 4.25 P/E ratio. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships.

