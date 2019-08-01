EPS for Seagate Technology plc (STX) Expected At $0.83; Daruma Capital Management Upped Ring Energy (REI) Position By $1.81 Million

Analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 48.77% from last quarter’s $1.62 EPS. STX’s profit would be $229.79M giving it 13.95 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Seagate Technology plc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 2.30 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Ring Energy Inc (REI) stake by 12.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 361,530 shares as Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 3.36M shares with $19.71M value, up from 3.00 million last quarter. Ring Energy Inc now has $164.13 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 932,437 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.82 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity. The insider ValueAct Holdings – L.P. bought $99.91 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 0% or 70,018 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 6,661 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Lc has invested 0.21% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 31.48M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division owns 0.02% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 13,938 shares. 47 are owned by Advisory Alpha Lc. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust reported 127 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 766,189 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.33% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.1% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 255,956 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,718 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Century reported 383,671 shares stake.

