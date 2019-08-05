EPS for SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Expected At $-0.10; Deere & Company (DE) Had 9 Bullish Analysts

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Overweight”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. See Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $158.0000 New Target: $167.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $158.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $177.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $192.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 132,735 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whittier Tru Communication invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 9,663 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Notis owns 1,525 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,934 shares. Conning reported 0.09% stake. Pnc Ser Group invested in 270,701 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,127 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 65,753 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 425,185 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability accumulated 4.87% or 95,876 shares. Melvin Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tarbox Family Office holds 4,644 shares.

The stock decreased 4.70% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 1.51M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.94 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 1.26 million shares. State Street Corporation owns 39,799 shares. 8,136 are held by Sei Company. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Gmt Cap Corp has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 633,000 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 157,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,700 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Art Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 184,042 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 21,960 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 229,648 shares.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDR, AMRX, LEVI and MFGP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaChange International Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.79 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 126,749 shares. $134,876 worth of stock was bought by SINGER KAREN on Monday, February 4. $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was bought by PONS ROBERT M on Wednesday, June 12.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.29 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.