EPS for SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Expected At $-0.10; ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHARE (ASPCF) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 37,195 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company has market cap of $26.04 million. The firm offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. BONNEY MARK J had bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider PONS ROBERT M bought $29,400. SINGER KAREN also bought $1.48 million worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SeaChange International Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.