EPS for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA) Expected At $-0.04; REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES COMMON SHARE (REPCF) Shorts Down By 16.84%

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:REPCF) had a decrease of 16.84% in short interest. REPCF’s SI was 7,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.84% from 9,500 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 0 days are for REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:REPCF)’s short sellers to cover REPCF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2205. About 1,200 shares traded. RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 99,221 shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RepliCel Life Sciences Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that treat functional cellular deficits. The company has market cap of $6.51 million. The companyÂ’s treatments use autologous cell therapy, which isolates an individualÂ’s own cells from harvested tissues and growing more in controlled conditions in a laboratory. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include RCT-01, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic tendinosis; RCS-01 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat aging and sun damaged skin; and RCH-01, which is preparing for its Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hair loss.

