EPS for Sea Limited (SE) Expected At $-0.60; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Nextera Energy (Prn) (NEE) Position By $4.35 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NEE) stake by 95.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,200 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 2,800 shares with $213,000 value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) now has $103.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.83 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Analysts expect Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) to report $-0.60 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Sea Limited’s analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.97 million shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 159.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SE News: 14/05/2018 – Spectra Systems to Develop Sensor With G20 Central Bank; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 15/05/2018 – SEA LTD SE.N – FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, NOW EXPECT TOTAL ADJUSTED REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN US$780 MLN AND US$820 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Spectra Systems Pretax Profit Almost Triples; 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 260,000 shares to 460,000 valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,474 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 648 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 135,084 shares. Farmers Com reported 31,829 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,913 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nbt National Bank N A Ny reported 15,689 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sarasin & Llp reported 2.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 330,834 shares. Moreover, North Amer has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,332 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 0.49% or 50,721 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eqis stated it has 3,199 shares. Interactive Financial Advsrs has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 4.20% above currents $215.62 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $15.41 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

