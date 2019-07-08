EPS for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Expected At $-0.63; BUSHVELD MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES GB (BSHVF) Shorts Decreased By 66.67%

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report $-0.63 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.87 EPS change or 58.00% from last quarter’s $-1.5 EPS. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s analysts see -303.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 209,233 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 5.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MLN TO $153.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Rev $156.4M; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

Bushveld Minerals Limited, a mineral development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa and Madagascar. The company has market cap of $399.11 million. It has a portfolio of vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal assets. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The firm operates through Iron Ore Exploration, Tin Exploration, and Coal Exploration divisions.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.