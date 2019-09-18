EPS for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Expected At $-0.01; Service International Has 1.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 244,434 shares traded. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 144 funds opened new and increased positions, while 126 decreased and sold their stock positions in Service Corporation International. The funds in our database now own: 150.73 million shares, up from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Service Corporation International in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 98 Increased: 103 New Position: 41.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 765,756 shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 7.82% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International for 692,773 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 1.31 million shares or 7.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has 5.23% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 4.85% in the stock. Alleghany Corp De, a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 31.26 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.67 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.