EPS for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Expected At $-0.01; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Sentiment Is 1.48

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 65 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.53 million shares, up from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Independent Bank Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.58. About 705,889 shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.83 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 177,076 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. for 269,038 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 975,000 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 3.64% invested in the company for 423,088 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 295,189 shares.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At IBTX – Nasdaq” on October 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Independent Bank to Align Retail Footprint Nasdaq:IBTX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

theScore, Inc. creates mobile-first sports experiences primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $187.55 million. It owns and operates mobile sports platforms, including theScore and theScore eSports, as well as QuickDraft, a fantasy game. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Swoopt, a daily fantasy sports mobile game; and provides a combination of real-time news, scores, stats, alerts, and daily fantasy sports contests through its mobile sports platforms, as well as chatbot services.

More news for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) were recently published by: Midasletter.com, which released: “theScore Inc (CVE:SCR) Scores Huge on U.S. Supreme Court Decision – Midas Letter” on May 15, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “CVM: Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.