EPS for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Expected At $-0.01; First Bancshares (FBMS) Has 2.25 Sentiment

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 45 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 20 decreased and sold their holdings in First Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 9.85 million shares, up from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 34 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 196,535 shares traded. Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $578.61 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 16.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 56,377 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. for 268,000 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 610,029 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has 3.04% invested in the company for 559,871 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 2.6% in the stock. Castine Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 275,319 shares.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.84 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Score Media and Gaming Inc. (CVE:SCR) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “theScore Inc (CVE:SCR) Scores Huge on U.S. Supreme Court Decision – Midas Letter” on May 15, 2018.

theScore, Inc. creates mobile-first sports experiences primarily in Canada. The company has market cap of $246.20 million. It owns and operates mobile sports platforms, including theScore and theScore eSports, as well as QuickDraft, a fantasy game. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Swoopt, a daily fantasy sports mobile game; and provides a combination of real-time news, scores, stats, alerts, and daily fantasy sports contests through its mobile sports platforms, as well as chatbot services.