EPS for Science Applications International (SAIC) Expected At $1.27; Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report $1.27 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 12.39% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. SAIC’s profit would be $74.97M giving it 16.36 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Science Applications International Corporation’s analysts see -6.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 8,056 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/04/2018 – SAIC MOTOR SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLES SALES UP 10.06 PCT Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $38 target. See Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $39 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The firm sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. It has a 27.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 80,321 shares. The New York-based Product Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.21% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 1,478 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 38,287 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 1.77 million shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 396,752 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 190,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc has 13,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 24,258 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc has 16,769 shares. 450 are owned by Skylands Cap Limited Co. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 4,275 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Science Applications International Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Dowling Yahnke Limited Company reported 22,764 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Ltd Partnership holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 4.03M shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,564 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 3,609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 7,207 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 8,051 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 4,958 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 30,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,665 are held by Oak Associate Oh. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 52,488 shares. Nordea Invest Ab reported 1 shares stake.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. It has a 27.98 P/E ratio. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S.

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is 0.26% above currents $83.11 stock price. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, March 29.