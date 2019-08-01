EPS for Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Expected At $-0.41; Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.98 EPS change or 70.50% from last quarter’s $-1.39 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 19,627 shares traded. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has declined 21.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SRRK News: 31/05/2018 Scholar Rock Announces Completion of Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SRK-015

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $581,153 activity.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 11,552 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) has declined 82.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 15/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT; 02/04/2018 – RRTS SEES FILING 2017 10-K, 1Q-18 10-Q IN 2Q18; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION – ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM; 19/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS-ON MARCH 1, ENTERED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG CO, ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., BROCKDALE INVESTMENTS LP; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION 2017 9-MO REV. $1,530.9M; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 15/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Business Integration to Enhance Client Solutions and Scale for Future Growth

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $350.32 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Roadrunner Freight Debuts New Spot Quote API Tool – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Roadrunner’s Loss Worse Than Expected – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Roadrunner Sells Off After Tough Quarter, Call Focuses On The Turnaround – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (NYSE:RRTS) – Roadrunner Announces Departure Of CFO That Served During “Difficult Time” – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Roadrunner’s Rights Offering Leaves Elliott Management Owning 90% Of The Company – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company has market cap of $368.25 million. The firm is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia.