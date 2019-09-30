EPS for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Expected At $0.41; Rambus (RMBS) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. SLB’s profit would be $567.04 million giving it 20.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Schlumberger Limited’s analysts see 17.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Rambus Inc (RMBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 82 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 49 sold and trimmed stakes in Rambus Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 85.57 million shares, down from 100.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rambus Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 24.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. for 2.68 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owns 2.06 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 180,000 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 101,185 shares.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $20.00 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -460.00% EPS growth.

Rambus Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED lighting solutions; and research and development in the area of emerging technologies, as well as providing various services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,950 shares. 4,148 were accumulated by Field & Main Comml Bank. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 281,979 shares. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 49,119 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 68,965 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,277 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Bancorporation Of The West owns 13,777 shares. First Corp In reported 1,585 shares. First Natl Bancorporation Of Newtown accumulated 16,067 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset reported 0.08% stake. First Dallas, Texas-based fund reported 24,427 shares. 141,815 were reported by Hightower Tru Lta. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 739,635 shares.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.48 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 23.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.