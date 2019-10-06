EPS for SBA Communications (SBAC) Expected At $1.97; Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Has 1.75 Sentiment

Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold equity positions in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.64 million shares, up from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report $1.97 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.60% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. SBAC’s profit would be $219.53M giving it 30.02 P/E if the $1.97 EPS is correct. After having $2.09 EPS previously, SBA Communications Corporation’s analysts see -5.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $236.58. About 381,000 shares traded. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has risen 55.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBAC News: 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $7.25 TO $7.66, EST. $7.64; 19/04/2018 – DJ SBA Communications Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBAC); 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI ADDED NEW $2.4B, 7-YR TERM LOAN; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS – ON APRIL 11 UNIT ENTERED 2018 REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO SECONDED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 7, 2014; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Net $31.5M; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI BOOSTED COMMITMENTS TO $1.25B VS $1B; 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.85, EST. $1.83; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2023

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. for 2.04 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 811,901 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 43,558 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Co has invested 0.04% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,054 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $68.32 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.99 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Completes Annual Repurchase Offer – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration of Annual Repurchase Offer – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aren’t There More Publicly Traded Interval Funds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2017.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 3,181 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SBA Communications has $29200 highest and $21500 lowest target. $262.75’s average target is 11.06% above currents $236.58 stock price. SBA Communications had 16 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBAC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SBAC in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $26.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 208.26 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

More notable recent SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Markets Speak: Not Much Is Moving Higher – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SBA Communications (SBAC) Up 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$200, Is SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 100.39% more from 2.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). Moreover, Cibc Corporation has 0.03% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). Akre Mngmt Limited Company reported 5.62% stake.