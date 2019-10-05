EPS for Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Expected At $0.83; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $0.83 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. BFS’s profit would be $19.22M giving it 15.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Saul Centers, Inc.’s analysts see 1.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 44,038 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 3.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board

Among 6 analysts covering Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mosaic has $33 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26’s average target is 34.09% above currents $19.39 stock price. Mosaic had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, September 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 8. CItigroup upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. See The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

27/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperformer Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: CItigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Saul Centers, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.44% less from 10.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 94,731 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 71,147 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,512 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Renaissance Limited holds 0.02% or 501,374 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 6,978 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 3,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,012 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 25,700 shares.

More notable recent Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saul Centers, Inc. Prices Offering of Depositary Shares and 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saul Centers, Inc.: A 6.00% Preferred Stock IPO From This Retail REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saul Centers, Inc. Closes Offering of 4,000,000 Depositary Shares representing interests in its 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and Announces Redemption of 4,200,000 Depositary Shares representing interests in its 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “President of Saul Centers tenders resignation. His boss is taking the title. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $40,328 activity. 750 shares were bought by SAUL B FRANCIS II, worth $40,328.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On Yeti, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) CFO Clint Freeland Presents at Credit Suisse’s 2019 Basic Materials Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 4.27M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited accumulated 68 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Scotia Capital accumulated 0.01% or 46,688 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 141,986 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.93% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 182,605 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 2.46% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 124,221 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 3.03M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0% or 13,457 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 572,802 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 614,842 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,204 shares. 144,159 were reported by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 970,650 shares.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 29.33 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.