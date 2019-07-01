EPS for Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Expected At $0.81; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)’s Sentiment Is 3.57

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.53% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. BFS’s profit would be $18.46M giving it 17.01 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Saul Centers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 17,247 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) investors sentiment increased to 3.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.77, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 reduced and sold holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.30 million shares, up from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Saul Centers, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll holds 8,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 1,366 shares stake. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 100,166 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 4,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) or 10,841 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0% or 731 shares. Stifel Fin owns 16,690 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 5,118 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 128,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 145,911 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $40,328 activity. SAUL B FRANCIS II bought $40,328 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) on Friday, May 31.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 24,645 shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) has risen 1.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.60% the S&P500.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $126.04 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 471.05 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

