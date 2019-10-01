EPS for Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Expected At $0.60; Atria Investments Cut Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 80.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 72,751 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 17,402 shares with $349,000 value, down from 90,153 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $7.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 5.42 million shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS TO JOIN VEDANTA; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE* REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN TO STAY IN ROLE UNTIL AUG. 30; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. SAR’s profit would be $5.23M giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 53,134 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $215.39 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Atria Investments Llc increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 13,453 shares to 106,105 valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 20,087 shares and now owns 35,378 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.