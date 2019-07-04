EPS for Sapiens International N.V. (SPNS) Expected At $0.16; Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Gap (GPS) Stake By $1.65 Million

Analysts expect Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. SPNS’s profit would be $8.00M giving it 25.38 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 117,026 shares traded. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has risen 62.17% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNS News: 17/04/2018 – HDI Sigorta Selects the Sapiens Non-Life/General Insurance Suite; 23/05/2018 – FORMULA SYSTEMS – SAPIENS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OPER MARGINS THROUGHOUT 2018, REITERATE 2018 ADJ OPER MARGIN GUIDANCE WITH REV OF $280-$285 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Net $2.83M; 07/05/2018 – Sapiens 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – Sapiens 4Q Net $3.43M; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 23/05/2018 – Sapiens DECISION Recognized as a “Hot Vendor in Digital Business Platforms, 2017”; 08/03/2018 – SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV QTRLY REVENUE INCREASES 25.4% TO $71.6 MLN

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 88.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vident Investment Advisory Llc acquired 63,406 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 134,880 shares with $3.53M value, up from 71,474 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sapiens Expands Its Partner Ecosystem With Kovrr, a Predictive Cyber Risk Modeling Firm – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Infinera Corp. (INFN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Sapiens (SPNS) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $811.71 million. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. It has a 50.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Gap Stock Plummeted 28.4% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Gap and Old Navy Breakup Is the Right Move – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into The Gap Inc. (GPS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Delivered Another Beautiful Quarter; Gap Put Up an Ugly One – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased Cardtronics Plc stake by 10,342 shares to 52,223 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) stake by 44,614 shares and now owns 128,268 shares. Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $185,475 activity. Shares for $185,475 were sold by Gruber Julie on Wednesday, January 16.

Among 10 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Gap had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $32 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 1,215 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 28,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 80,675 shares. Asset Management stated it has 19,298 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 50,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 3 shares. 2,700 are held by Community Bancorp Na. Element Ltd, New York-based fund reported 510,652 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability reported 100 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 325 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Fin holds 199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 33,672 shares.