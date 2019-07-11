EPS for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Expected At $0.90; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Jd Com (JD) Holding

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report $0.90 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SC’s profit would be $317.98 million giving it 7.09 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 1.07M shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 37.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 74,063 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 271,163 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 197,100 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $51.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 13.30 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery

Among 3 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA had 8 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SC in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, January 16 report.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Westpac holds 35,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 1.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,045 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Symphony Asset Ltd accumulated 11,860 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 112,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 59,713 shares. Tcw Gp, a California-based fund reported 125,372 shares. 85,000 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. 13,211 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 15,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co reported 273,896 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company owns 35,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 1.31 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. CLSA has “Outperform” rating and $31 target. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Citigroup Inc (Call) stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 320,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) was reduced too.