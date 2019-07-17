EPS for Sanmina (SANM) Expected At $0.67; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 61 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 71 sold and reduced positions in Prospect Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report $0.67 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 21.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SANM’s profit would be $46.23 million giving it 11.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Sanmina Corporation’s analysts see -20.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 260,153 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – () Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$30.15, Is Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sanmina (SANM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sanmina (SANM) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanmina adds Liebel as chief operating officer, president – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Sanmina Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 422,821 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cipher L P stated it has 43,726 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zpr Inv Management reported 29,645 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 18,967 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 24,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. American Intll Gru Inc has 51,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 5,048 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 5,902 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,760 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 124,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Parkside Bank And Trust invested in 0% or 277 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Prelude Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 10,241 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 957,517 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.38M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.