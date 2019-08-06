EPS for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected At $2.84; Metlife (MET) Sellers Decreased By 3.53% Their Shorts

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) had a decrease of 3.53% in short interest. MET’s SI was 9.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.53% from 10.28M shares previously. With 4.53M avg volume, 2 days are for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)’s short sellers to cover MET’s short positions. The SI to Metlife Inc’s float is 1.23%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 2.27 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $2.84 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $2.34 EPS change or 468.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SAFM’s profit would be $62.92M giving it 11.64 P/E if the $2.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s analysts see 55.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $132.26. About 71,638 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $43.07 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.61 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49’s average target is 6.48% above currents $46.02 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $77 lowest target. $112.67’s average target is -14.81% below currents $132.26 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

