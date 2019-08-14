EPS for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected At $2.84; ACADIAN TIMBER CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (ACAZF) Shorts Raised By 7.8%

Analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $2.84 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $2.34 EPS change or 468.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. SAFM’s profit would be $62.91M giving it 12.60 P/E if the $2.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s analysts see 55.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 362,426 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations

ACADIAN TIMBER CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had an increase of 7.8% in short interest. ACAZF’s SI was 77,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.8% from 71,800 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 52 days are for ACADIAN TIMBER CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s short sellers to cover ACAZF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1,200 shares traded or 18.69% up from the average. Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to clients who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 13 investors sold Sanderson Farms, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 3,451 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 4,552 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 7,988 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2,767 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Southernsun Asset Limited Liability has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 3,130 are owned by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Walthausen Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Shell Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 10,139 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,789 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $77 lowest target. $112.67’s average target is -21.26% below currents $143.1 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research.

