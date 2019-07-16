EPS for Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) Expected At $0.05; Premier Asset Managment Trimmed By $1.60 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Analysts expect Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SALM’s profit would be $1.31M giving it 11.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Salem Media Group, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 107,400 shares traded or 26.07% up from the average. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has declined 40.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SALM News: 08/05/2018 – Salem Media Group 1Q EPS 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Salem Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SALM); 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q Rev $67.2M; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 22/05/2018 – Salem Media Announces Sale of KGBI-FM in Omaha; 05/03/2018 KPAM Is Alive and Well; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q EPS 85c; 08/03/2018 – Salem Media Group, Inc. Schedules 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s corrects the rating on Salem County (NJ), Pollution Control Financing Authority, Pollution Control Revenue Refunding Bonds (Atlantic City Electric Company Project), Series 2004-A; 06/03/2018 – Winston-Salem State University Launches Groundbreaking Program to Spur Social Mobility

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 8,492 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 66,175 shares with $12.57 million value, down from 74,667 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral” rating. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

