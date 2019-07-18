EPS for Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Expected At $1.33; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) Shorts Lowered By 0.92%

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $1.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 15.65% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. SAIA’s profit would be $34.43M giving it 12.10 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Saia, Inc.’s analysts see 56.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 110,910 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 5.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 5.42 million shares previously. With 456,100 avg volume, 12 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 29.5%. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 245,901 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has declined 37.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 15.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

Among 5 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) earned “Underperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.