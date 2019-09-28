EPS for Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Expected At $1.25; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $1.25 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 16.82% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. SAIA’s profit would be $32.38M giving it 18.83 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Saia, Inc.’s analysts see -10.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.16. About 229,282 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 16.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 634,441 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 4.38M shares with $675.05 million value, up from 3.75 million last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.68. About 499,445 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,566 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Schroder Investment Management Gru has 0.1% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wisconsin-based Heartland has invested 0.32% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 150 shares. Atria Invests Lc has 9,504 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested in 0% or 3,017 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 9 shares stake. Lionstone Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 170,700 shares. Ent Svcs accumulated 130 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 13,835 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 11,430 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 164 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 104,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 54,941 shares to 691,069 valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) stake by 543,049 shares and now owns 6.71 million shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Enhances In Store Pick Up Experience for Online Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18800 highest and $11500 lowest target. $164’s average target is 1.43% above currents $161.68 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, September 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Set to Open Four Terminals Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saia trucks to new high – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 21.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $88.75’s average target is -5.75% below currents $94.16 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7700 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Stephens. The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research.