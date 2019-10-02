EPS for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Expected At $-3.37; Amarin PLC (AMRN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 108 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 63 sold and reduced positions in Amarin Corp PLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 146.09 million shares, up from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amarin Corp PLC in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 75 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $-3.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 28.14% from last quarter’s $-2.63 EPS. After having $-3.28 EPS previously, Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 2.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 361,246 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Com has invested 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.13% or 17,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,296 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 0.15% or 100,539 shares. Td Asset reported 162,513 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 18,934 shares. Brinker owns 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,476 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,722 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 5,923 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 7.68M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has risen 658.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 22.71% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc for 782,000 shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 5.13 million shares or 21.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 11.82% invested in the company for 8.61 million shares. The New York-based Baker Bros. Advisors Lp has invested 5.47% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.50 million shares.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.