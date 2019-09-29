EPS for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Expected At $0.28; Shorts at Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (CHT) Lowered By 18.91%

Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT) had a decrease of 18.91% in short interest. CHT’s SI was 345,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.91% from 426,300 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT)’s short sellers to cover CHT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 38,369 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 26/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups, sources say; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter's $0.11 EPS. SAFE's profit would be $11.32M giving it 26.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Safehold Inc.'s analysts see 55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 114,889 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 83.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $27.68 billion. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology , corporate solution services, and bill handling services. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 34.59 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

