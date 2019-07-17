EPS for Sabre (SABR) Expected At $0.16; AT&T Inc. (T) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. UBS maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

Analysts expect Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report $0.16 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter's $0.36 EPS. SABR's profit would be $43.96M giving it 36.22 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Sabre Corporation's analysts see -46.67% EPS growth. It closed at $23.18 lastly. It is down 15.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 49,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 124,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.03% or 176,524 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.06 million shares. Pictet North America stated it has 13,314 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 3.56M are held by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 12,300 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 475,395 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sabre had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 190,747 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 0.39% or 44,402 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 787,993 shares. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry And Company has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,322 shares. Inv Ser reported 0.09% stake. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). America First Inv Ltd Company owns 2,014 shares. Ipg Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 12,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashfield Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bell Financial Bank owns 91,136 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 31,258 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 587,118 shares. Ami Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

