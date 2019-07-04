EPS for Ryerson Holding (RYI) Expected At $0.82; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lowered Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) stake by 20.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 69,340 shares as Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 273,560 shares with $1.78 million value, down from 342,900 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corp now has $2.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 877,622 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 78.26% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. RYI’s profit would be $30.98M giving it 2.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s analysts see 3.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 86,094 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 9.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $298.49 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.39 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $248,176 activity. The insider Burbach Michael bought $33,960. $18,750 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) shares were bought by Lehner Edward J.. Larson Stephen P. had bought 20,000 shares worth $171,000 on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 7,370 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,145 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.68 million shares. Towle & holds 2.18% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Penn Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 346,173 shares. 39,639 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 8 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). 1.34M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 200 shares. Secor L P holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 22,213 shares. Globeflex L P holds 0.25% or 135,967 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,474 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Hill Ltd Llc reported 84,500 shares. 80,048 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 21,215 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 293,052 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Shufro Rose & Lc invested in 11,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 6,098 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 15,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 157,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 72,531 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Da Davidson And reported 37,143 shares. Group One Trading Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 165,500 shares to 233,350 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) stake by 882,750 shares and now owns 980,000 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. $874,486 worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares were bought by Barry John F.