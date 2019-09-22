EPS for Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected At $1.50; HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (HMLSF) Shorts Down By 9.63%

HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. HMLSF’s SI was 16,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 18,700 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)’s short sellers to cover HMLSF’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 34,663 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.54% from last quarter’s $1.64 EPS. R’s profit would be $80.01 million giving it 8.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Ryder System, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 448,697 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive Director; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 27/03/2018 – Ryder: Platform Allows Companies to Lend, Borrow Idle Commercial Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for About $120M; 27/03/2018 – Ryder launches asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Ryder System, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 213,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 1.74 million shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 10,245 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 10,905 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Menta Capital Ltd has 0.4% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Bokf Na reported 9,844 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Icon Advisers Incorporated Com holds 0.14% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 16,215 shares stake. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 9,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 69,328 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

