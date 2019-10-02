EPS for Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected At $1.50; ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (AHCHF) Sellers Decreased By 39.13% Their Shorts

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) had a decrease of 39.13% in short interest. AHCHF’s SI was 591,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 39.13% from 971,900 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 394 days are for ANHUI CONCH CEMENT SHARES -H-ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AHCHF)’s short sellers to cover AHCHF’s short positions. It closed at $5.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 8.54% from last quarter's $1.64 EPS. R's profit would be $79.99M giving it 8.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Ryder System, Inc.'s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 54,585 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.85 billion. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm makes and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products.

Another recent and important Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pt Semen Indonesia: Double Whammy From Falling ASPs And Rising Costs – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2017.