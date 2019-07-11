EPS for Ryder System, Inc. (R) Expected At $1.40; Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $1.40 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.41% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. R’s profit would be $74.61 million giving it 9.62 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Ryder System, Inc.’s analysts see 26.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 332,108 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.45 TO $5.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Rev $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018

Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 20 decreased and sold their holdings in Suncoke Energy Partners LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Ryder System, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 1.16 million shares traded or 502.07% up from the average. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) has declined 26.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.58% the S&P500.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

