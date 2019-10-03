EPS for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Expected At $0.11; Laurion Capital Management LP Boosted Its Moodys (MCO) Position

Analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. RUTH’s profit would be $3.31M giving it 43.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.’s analysts see -64.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 25,717 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 1.1% ON A FISCAL YEAR BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 9354% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 9,354 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 9,454 shares with $1.85M value, up from 100 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $37.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $199.18. About 174,877 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Raizen Combustiveis S.A and Raizen Energia S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms United States’ Aaa Rating; Maintains Stable Outlook; 30/03/2018 – TOYS “R” US BANKRUPTCY NEGATIVELY AFFECTS WAYNE, NJ: MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Green Bond Assessment (GBA) of GB1 to lntesa Sanpaolo’s senior unsecured green bond; 06/03/2018 – BRIEF-FastPartner Gets Credit Rating “Ba2” With “Positive Outlook” From Moody’s; 13/03/2018 – Consumer Debt Binge Draws Moody’s Warning for Canadian Banks; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nevada Power, Sierra Pacific And Nv Energy, Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Waller Cos Mud No. 2, Tx’s Unlimited Tax Bonds, Ser. 2018; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMPIRE GENERATING CO, LLC’S SR CREDIT LINES; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Coronado’s Cfr To B1, Outlook Stable

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $582.08 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth??s Chris Steak House trade name.

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RUTH) 2.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDS Biotechnology to Present at the 21st Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioXcel Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BXCL701 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.90 million shares or 1.93% less from 24.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,373 were accumulated by Gru Inc. Geode Capital Ltd Company reported 396,511 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). 11,853 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 6,001 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 86,367 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 169,293 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 21,611 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,866 shares. Prospector Partners Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 71 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0% or 91 shares. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Kbc Nv holds 18,636 shares. Qs Lc owns 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 13,455 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has $28 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 29.40% above currents $19.32 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had 3 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 76,931 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Btr Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hartford Investment Management Company has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Asset has 1,467 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 1.61% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Pettee Investors holds 0.15% or 1,246 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,134 shares. Synovus Financial holds 822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated reported 4,539 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,077 shares. Trb Advsr LP owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Maple Cap stated it has 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Manhattan Company owns 169,311 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is 3.05% above currents $199.18 stock price. Moody’s had 14 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $198 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25.